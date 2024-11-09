 Case Registered After Food Kits With Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi's Images Seized By Election Commission In Wayanad; VIDEO
Case Registered After Food Kits With Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi's Images Seized By Election Commission In Wayanad; VIDEO

On Friday a flying squad of Election Commission and the police from Thirunelly in Wayanad district seized food kits having Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's pictures on it. The voting for bypolls in Wayanad is scheduled on November 13.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
EC seizes food packets with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's images on it | ANI & File

Ahead of the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll, the flying squad of the Election Commission and local police seized food kits with pictures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister, candidate from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi from Thirunelly, in Wayanad district. After the seizure, on Saturday the police have registered a case under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita Section 173 and the Representation of the People Act.

Priyanka is the candidate from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat after her brother, MP Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat. The voting for Wayanad bypoll is scheduled on November 13.

Around 30 food packets were seized. However, the Congress leaders claimed that food kits were for the survivors of the recent landslide in Wayanad, while the opposition alleged the packets were distributed to influence the voters. Reports say the food kits, which contained items like sugar, rice, tea powder etc also had pictures of Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah and Dy CM DK Shivkumar.

About Wayanad Bypoll

Along with first phase of Jharkand state elections and voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states, the voting for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll will be held on November 13.

In her electoral debut, Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate. The seat was vacated by Leader of Opposition, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

The constituency became a national headline after the recent landslide in which hundreds of residents were killed, several injured and homeless.

Wayanad, a Congress bastion is going to see a contest between Congress's Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas and the Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri in the upcoming bypolls.

