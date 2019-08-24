Case of Kolkata woman found with stab wounds solved, cab driver held

Bengaluru: The case related to the death of a Kolkata-based woman, whose body was found with multiple stab wounds near the international airport here last month has been solved with the police arresting a cab driver on charges of killing her for gain.

The woman (32), an event manager, was on her way to the city airport to catch a flight when the incident took place, police said on Saturday. Based on the woman's belongings including her wrist watch collected from the crime scene, police teams were despatched to West Bengal and Delhi to ascertain her identity, they said.

With the help of a woman missing complaint in Kolkata, they finally identified the deceased. After analysing the victim's call records and mails, the culprit was apprehended on August 21.

Investigation revealed that the woman, who had arrived here on July 30, had booked a cab after finishing her work to get to her hotel room. After the drop, she had called the driver to ask if he could pick her early next morning to drop her at the airport, to which he agreed, police said.

The following morning, the accused drove her to an isolated stretch and had demanded money and valuables. When the woman refused and raised an alarm, he attacked her with a rod, following which she fell unconscious.

Deciding to get rid of her, he drove to a place away from the road. As the woman gained consciousness and tried to flee, he stabbed her multiple times with a knife and bludgeoned her to death, police said.