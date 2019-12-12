Carbon footprint in India can be cut by 20 per cent

Madrid: In its first comprehensive scientific analysis a leading global scientific panel working on sustainable management of natural resources said that the carbon footprint of cars in G7, China or India would decline by 20 per cent if one in four journeys in these countries is a shared ride.

It warns that without boosting material efficiency, it will be almost impossible and substantially more expensive to keep global heating below 1.5 degrees Celsius. Using strategies and technologies that already exist, G7 countries could save up to 170 million tons of carbon emissions from residential homes in 2050.

—IANS