'Captain Rohit Mateti ko mera salaam': Kunal Kamra on IndiGo pilot who objected to his flying ban

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday took to Twitter to show appreciation for IndiGo pilot who showed his anguish to the airline management for not consulting him before announcing a six-month ban on the comedian for heckling Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami.
"Captain Rohit Mateti ko mera salaam (I hail Captain Rohit Mateti)," Kamra said on Twitter.
In a letter to the IndiGo management, Rohit Mateti said he was "disheartened" to learn that Kamra was banned from flying purely on the basis of social media posts and that though his behaviour was "unsavoury", it was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger".
"As captain of 6E5317 Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28, I do not find...events reportable in any way. Mr Kamra's behaviour, while unsavoury, was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger. Indeed, we pilots can all attest to incidents similar and/or worse in nature that were not deemed unruly," he said in the letter.
The pilot also called the action by the airline against Kamra as "unprecedented". "This is somewhat unprecedented in my nine years of airline flying. Moving forward, am I to understand that the bar for interpretation of a disruptive passenger is lower/different when it comes to high profile cases? Perhaps the SEP (safety and emergency procedures) manual is to be amended to reflect this?" Mateti added.
Kamra had posted a video on Twitter Tuesday where he is seen questioning Goswami on his “journalism” and political views. Following which, IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying with it for a period of six months on Tuesday itself, Air India banned him until further notice. Later, SpiceJet and GoAir rushed to impose a six-month ban on Kamra after a tweet from Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri.
