'Captain Rohit Mateti ko mera salaam': Kunal Kamra on IndiGo pilot who objected to his flying ban

In a letter to the IndiGo management, Rohit Mateti said he was "disheartened" to learn that Kamra was banned from flying purely on the basis of social media posts and that though his behaviour was "unsavoury", it was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger".

"As captain of 6E5317 Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28, I do not find...events reportable in any way. Mr Kamra's behaviour, while unsavoury, was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger. Indeed, we pilots can all attest to incidents similar and/or worse in nature that were not deemed unruly," he said in the letter.