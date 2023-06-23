 'Can't Tolerate It Anymore': Hyderabad Woman Ends Life On Facebook Live Alleging Torture By Husband & In-laws (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Can't Tolerate It Anymore': Hyderabad Woman Ends Life On Facebook Live Alleging Torture By Husband & In-laws (Watch)

'Can't Tolerate It Anymore': Hyderabad Woman Ends Life On Facebook Live Alleging Torture By Husband & In-laws (Watch)

Police have registered a case and have recovered the victim’s mobile phones and analysing her chats with her husband and the woman with whom Sana’s husband was in a relationship.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 09:27 PM IST
article-image

Unable to bear the mental torture by husband and in-laws, a woman in Hyderabad committed suicide during a Facebook Live video. The shocking incident occurred in the city’s Nacharam area.

After narrating her ordeal, including the fact that her husband was having an extra-marital affair, the woman identified as Sana, hanged herself on a ceiling fan. However before that, the woman was captured on a Facebook Live stream. In the video she can be heard saying, "It has become too much. I can't tolerate it anymore."

Watch the video here:

Sana’s parents told reporters that she had a love marriage four years ago with her husband who hailed from Rajasthan. He was a music teacher. The couple also had a three-year-old son.

They said he had come to them and offered to become a Muslim to marry Sana. The couple had a smooth married life for a year. However, the marriage failed.

Sana’s mother said he began a relationship with another woman, who was learning music from him.

Sana caught her husband and woman red-handed

After Sana caught them red-handed, her husband and the woman were mentally torturing her. Police have registered a case and have recovered the victim’s mobile phones and analysing her chats with her husband and the woman with whom Sana’s husband was in a relationship.

Read Also
Hyderabad shocker! 4 members of a family die by suicide in Kushaiguda
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'Can't Tolerate It Anymore': Hyderabad Woman Ends Life On Facebook Live Alleging Torture By Husband...

'Can't Tolerate It Anymore': Hyderabad Woman Ends Life On Facebook Live Alleging Torture By Husband...

Mamata Accuses BJP Of Running ‘Parallel’ Government From Raj Bhavan

Mamata Accuses BJP Of Running ‘Parallel’ Government From Raj Bhavan

West Bengal: HC Reserves Order On CBI Probe Over Tampering Of Papers Till June 26

West Bengal: HC Reserves Order On CBI Probe Over Tampering Of Papers Till June 26

Karnataka Farmer Dies By Suicide After Failing To Find A Bride For 8 Years

Karnataka Farmer Dies By Suicide After Failing To Find A Bride For 8 Years

Who Is Sabrina Siddiqui? The WSJ Journalist Who Questioned PM Modi On Indian democracy

Who Is Sabrina Siddiqui? The WSJ Journalist Who Questioned PM Modi On Indian democracy