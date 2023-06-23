'Can't Tolerate It Anymore': Hyderabad Woman Ends Life On Facebook Live Alleging Torture By Husband & In-laws (Watch)

Unable to bear the mental torture by husband and in-laws, a woman in Hyderabad committed suicide during a Facebook Live video. The shocking incident occurred in the city’s Nacharam area.

After narrating her ordeal, including the fact that her husband was having an extra-marital affair, the woman identified as Sana, hanged herself on a ceiling fan. However before that, the woman was captured on a Facebook Live stream. In the video she can be heard saying, "It has become too much. I can't tolerate it anymore."

Sana’s parents told reporters that she had a love marriage four years ago with her husband who hailed from Rajasthan. He was a music teacher. The couple also had a three-year-old son.

They said he had come to them and offered to become a Muslim to marry Sana. The couple had a smooth married life for a year. However, the marriage failed.

Sana’s mother said he began a relationship with another woman, who was learning music from him.

Sana caught her husband and woman red-handed

After Sana caught them red-handed, her husband and the woman were mentally torturing her. Police have registered a case and have recovered the victim’s mobile phones and analysing her chats with her husband and the woman with whom Sana’s husband was in a relationship.

