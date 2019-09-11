Can't tolerate Congress culture: Khattar on his viral video

Chandigarh: Soon after the Congress party put out a video featuring Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar allegedly threatening to chop off his party worker's head after he put a crown on his head, he has hit back at the Congress saying this culture belongs to the grand old party and he can't tolerate it.

"Five years back, after doing hard-work and to save the people's hard-earned money, a new culture had started. We have stopped this culture of gold and silver crowns. Even today when a person, especially my own worker, tries to put a crown on my head without informing me, then I get angry. I can't tolerate this," Khattar told media persons.

"That person is an old party worker and I have known him for a long time. He did not feel bad about this. We will not allow this Congress culture in our party and the state," he added.

In the video shared on the official Twitter handle of Haryana Congress, Khattar with an axe in his hand can be seen getting angry after his party worker puts a crown over his head. In the video, he can be heard saying, "What are you doing? I will chop off your head." The video, which is reportedly from Khattar's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', was also shared by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.