'Can't tell difference between legal migrants and refugees': Twitterati mock comedian Abhijit Ganguly's take on pro-CAA rally in US

People of Indian-origin on Sunday held a march at Times Square in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was enacted on December 12. From the last few days, members of Indian diaspora are holding demonstrations in various cities of the US including Austin, Raleigh, and Seattle.

Demonstrators were seen holding placards which read 'We support Citizenship (Amendment) Act', 'CAA is about human rights' and 'NRIs support CAA'. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Indian Parliament earlier this month and became an Act with Presidential assent on December 12.

The legislation provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Since the enactment of the CAA, protests have erupted in various parts of India including its national capital.

