'Can't tell difference between legal migrants and refugees': Twitterati mock comedian Abhijit Ganguly's take on pro-CAA rally in US

Stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly was slammed by netizens for mocking Indian-Americans who held a march at Times Square in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Abijit Ganguly while talking about the pro-CAA march said, "Kind of funny that if US had it's own version of CAA, these guys wouldn't have got the much coveted Green card."
This statement did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media.
One user said: "What makes you think they wouldn't? There is a difference between legal and illegal immigrants! There is also a difference between idiots and stand-up comedians- don't cross that line."
While other user said: "These knobheads don't even know the difference between legal migrants and refugees but won't shy from vomiting their ignorance in a public forum. I pity their teachers and parents."
People of Indian-origin on Sunday held a march at Times Square in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was enacted on December 12. From the last few days, members of Indian diaspora are holding demonstrations in various cities of the US including Austin, Raleigh, and Seattle.
Demonstrators were seen holding placards which read 'We support Citizenship (Amendment) Act', 'CAA is about human rights' and 'NRIs support CAA'. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Indian Parliament earlier this month and became an Act with Presidential assent on December 12.
The legislation provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Since the enactment of the CAA, protests have erupted in various parts of India including its national capital.
(Inputs from Agencies)
