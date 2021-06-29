Can't imagine any front without Congress but...: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said there cannot be a front without the Congress party as it is in a direct fight with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in around 280 of the 543 parliamentary seats across the country. However, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly said the regional parties need to be in the driving seat wherever they are strong.

"Any opposition unity effort can happen only if the Congress is part of it. Congress has to be the base. There are 280 seats where the Congress is in a direct fight with the BJP," Yadav told NDTV. "But wherever regional parties are strong, they need to be in the driving seat," he added.

Meanwhile, as for leadership, Yadav said that they will we have to sit and decide together. "We can only know when everyone sits together. It is the people who choose their leader. We have to see who enjoys more support...," he said.

This comes days after political strategist Prashant Kishor and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar held closed-door discussions three times within a fortnight. These meetings have fuelled speculations about the possibility of Opposition parties coming together to form a third front against the BJP.

Moreover, Pawar also hosted a meeting of the leaders of eight opposition parties including the Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Left at his residence in Delhi. However, leaders who took part in the discussions asserted that it was a “non-political” meeting of like-minded individuals by Rashtriya Manch that was floated by former finance minister and TMC vice-president Yashwant Sinha along with others.