'Can't Go West’s Way, Need To Save Institution Of Marriage': SC's Stance On Surrogacy Plea Of 44-Yr-Old Unmarried Woman |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court emphasized the need to uphold the institution of marriage in India, cautioning against adopting practices common in Western countries where childbirth outside marriage is prevalent.

During the hearing of a petition filed by a 44-year-old unmarried woman seeking permission for surrogacy, the bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih expressed reservations about allowing unmarried women to opt for surrogacy.

The bench highlighted that in Indian society, becoming a mother within the institution of marriage is the norm, while being a mother outside marriage is an exception. The judges underscored their concern for the welfare of children and the survival of the institution of marriage in the country.

The petitioner, represented by lawyer Shayamal Kumar, challenged the validity of Section 2(s) of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, which restricts surrogacy to Indian women who are widows or divorcees aged 35 to 45. This effectively excludes single unmarried women from availing surrogacy options.

Court Suggests Other Options To Accept Motherhood

The bench suggested alternative routes to motherhood, such as marriage or adoption, but the petitioner expressed reluctance to marry and cited lengthy adoption waiting periods.

Emphasizing the importance of social norms, the court cautioned against discarding the institution of marriage and raised concerns about the challenges of raising surrogate children at an advanced age.

The petitioner's lawyer argued that the surrogacy law's restrictions were discriminatory and infringed upon fundamental and human rights. However, the bench emphasized the complexity of altering legal provisions and indicated a willingness to consider the petition alongside others challenging aspects of the Surrogacy Act.

While acknowledging advancements in science, the court highlighted the importance of maintaining social norms, underscoring the delicate balance between legal rights and societal values.