'Can’t Even Handle Reel Making Now’: Varsha Gaikwad Calls Out Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shares Screen Recording Of Deleted Video Showing Peru Rail As Vande Bharat Amid Massive Trolling

Congress’ Mumbai unit chief, Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, attacked Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday after he deleted a promotional video of Vande Bharat train he had posted on World Tourism Day on X.
Gaikwad accused Vaishnaw of passing off foreign railways' achievements as his own, sharing a screen recording of the deleted video.
In her post, she mocked him, stating, "Since the Reel Minister has deleted his tweet, here is a screen recording of the video he posted earlier. It shows how his department is taking credit for foreign railways' achievements as his own. It is clear they cannot handle the railways well, but it now seems they cannot handle reel making also well! #IndianRailways #ReelMantri."
In another tweet, Gaikwad wrote: "Dear Reel Minister, at 00:17 minutes into this video, there are shots of Peru Rail masquerading as the Vande Bharat train. This is just an example of how you pass off unrelated footage as your own achievements. Whether services improve or not, the motto is that the reel should look good, isn't it? #Jumla #reels #railway."
After realising the blunder, Vaishnaw deleted the video and posted another one with shots of foreign railways removed.
The revised version featured visuals of Prime Minister Modi, Vande Bharat trains, and passengers in celebration of World Tourism Day.
However, the damage had already been done, as social media users once again ridiculed Vaishnaw as a “reel minister” highlighting the irony of his government's initiatives.
One user, @CratersOfMumbai, commented, "His government wanted to set up fact-checking units. What a joke." Another user, Vidya, wrote, "BJP ministers can't even handle their own reels, so it's no surprise they can't manage their departments either! If this is the best they can do, what more can we possibly expect from them?"
Another critic, @mahiyarsharma, took a jibe at Vaishnaw's dual roles: "It is particularly shameful that the Reel Minister is also the Information & Technology Minister. @AshwiniVaishnaw even more hilarious that these very people wanted to head Fact Checking Units."
User @amitkumar9481 added, "Reel hi to dikhana or banana hai kon sa real kaam krna hai jo itna hungama ho rha hai" ("It's only about making and showing reels, what real work is there that there's so much fuss?").
Other sarcastic remarks included "@MOHDSter" calling Vaishnaw the "REEL mantri not RAIL," and @priyankac19 simply stating, "Deleted."
This is not the first time Vaishnaw has faced criticism over social media posts.
In August, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, the minister took aim at the opposition, stating, "We are not the people who make reels, but we do hard work unlike you people who make reels for show off."
He made the comment while criticising the previous UPA government for allegedly failing to improve railway safety.