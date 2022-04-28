e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India / Can’t even buy trousers for dad without giving phone number: TMC MP Mahua Moitra posts complaint against Decathlon

Can’t even buy trousers for dad without giving phone number: TMC MP Mahua Moitra posts complaint against Decathlon

The TMC MP bought a pair of trousers for her father from Decathlon and was asked to provide her phone number and email address at the billing counter

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

TMC MP Mahua Moitra | Video Screengrab
TMC MP Mahua Moitra | Video Screengrab
Advertisement

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra who has never shied away from expressing her opinions on Thursday complained about sporting brand Decathlon in a cutting tweet on Thursday. In her post, Mahua Moitra described her experience as she visited the Decathlon store at Ansal Plaza in Delhi-NCR today afternoon.

The TMC MP bought a pair of trousers for her father from Decathlon and was asked to provide her phone number and email address at the billing counter. Not pleased with it, Mahua Moitra refused and tweeted straight from the store, condemning Decathlon for “violating privacy laws and consumer laws”.

“Want to buy my dad trousers for Rs 1499 in CASH at @Decathlon_India Ansal Plaza & manager insists I need to put in my mobile number & email ID to purchase. Sorry @Decathlon_India, you are violating privacy laws & consumer laws by insisting on this. Am at store currently (sic.),” Mahua Moitra tweeted.

After Moitra's tweet went viral, she received a text from a Supreme Court lawyer, a screenshot of which she posted on her timeline. She also added that the manager had “finally put in his number & got me out of store (with dad’s trousers). But @Decathlon_India needs to reconfigure now.”

Although she praised the manager, Mahua Moitra clearly wasn’t impressed with her experience at Decathlon.

Twitteratis had several opinions in response to Mahua Moitra’s complaint against Decathlon. Here's a look at some of the tweets:

Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 03:05 PM IST