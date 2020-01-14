Can’t compromise on CAA, says AASU adviser Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya

Guwahati: Despite Assam government's repeated clarifications that protesters against the Citizenship (Ame ndment) Act (CAA) don’t want to come for negations to break the deadlock regarding the on-going stir across the state, one of the architect of the protest, All Assam Students Union (AASU), has categorically stated that there is no point in discussing the issue as people of Assam don’t want the contentious act at any cost.

Addressing a protest rally, organized by Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), a prominent students’ organization, adviser of AASU, Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said that, at any cost, people of Assam don’t want the act.

Coming down heavily on the various policies of the Centre towards the Northeast, the AASU adviser said that it will never compromise on CAA and demanded that it must be scrapped by the government soon. “No point of any compromise on the issue and CAA must go,” Bhattacharya added.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his policies, Dr Bhatacharyya said that if the PM can address the nation through radio in his branded programme like “Maan Ki Baat”, why has he failed miserably to understand the problems faced by the people of the North-east, especially Assam.

He also demanded the Centre to initiate time-bound action plan to implement all clauses of the historic Assam Accord.

“We want a permanent solution. CAA must be scrapped and there must be a time-bound action plan for implementing the Assam Accord,” Bhattacharya expressed. AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai demanded the state government to adopt a resolution against the CAA at a special session of Assam assembly on Monday for the ratification of the Constitution (126th amendment) Bill 2019 to extend SC/ST reservation for another 10 years in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.