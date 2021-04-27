'Can't be mute spectator in national crisis': SC as COVID-19 wreaks havoc

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it cannot remain a mute spectator and made clear that its suo motu proceeding on devising national policy for COVID-19 management is not meant to supplant high court cases.

During the hearing, the SC bench of justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and Ravindra Bhat said high courts are in a better position to monitor the pandemic situation within their territorial boundaries.

The SC bench said it did not want to prevent any high court from exercising its power but would rather play a “complimentary role and help in issues they are not able to look into”.

