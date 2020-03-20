'Can’t ask pilgrims not to attend Ram Navmi Mela', says Mahant Nrityagopal Das amidst coronavirus pandemic

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday morning said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India rose to 206.

However, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Mahant Nrityagopal Das, the head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, has said that he cannot ask pilgrims to not to attend the Ram Navmi Mela in Uttar Pardesh's Ayodhya, which is to be held on March 24. He added that it is the responsibility of the government to make people aware of the threat. "Can’t ask pilgrims not to attend Sanatan mela on the river. It’s the govt responsibility to make people aware of corona threat,” he said.

Ramkot Parikrama, which is held on the eve of Navratri and Nav Samvatsar, a day before Ram Navami Mela, has been cancelled. This decision was taken by Vikramaditya Mahotsav Samiti. Mahant Rajkumar Das of Vikramaditya Mahotsav Nyas Samiti said that people can worship from their home. He said, "Corona is an epidemic. Pilgrims can worship at home this time, Parikrama/mela comes every year.”