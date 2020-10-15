'Cannot stay in lockdown forever': As theatres reopen in Delhi, cinema hall associations thank Kejriwal

Interacting with the representatives of cinema hall associations in Delhi, Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the people of Delhi, including the associations, will have to work together to revive the economy of Delhi. The representative of the cinema associations thanked the Delhi government for opening up cinema halls in Delhi. CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal said that the cinema associations must ensure following the safety protocols and social distancing and sanitization guidelines and SOPs of the central and the state government.



CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal said, "The last seven months have been very tough for us. The whole country and the whole world is suffering from the Corona pandemic. Delhi has fought a very tough and a strong battle against Corona. The most important thing is getting Delhi's economy back on track, which has dismantled due to the Corona lockdown. Now, we have to bring Delhi's economy back on track through our collective efforts. We cannot stay in lockdown forever, we have to open the economy of Delhi. Since Unlock 1, we have started opening the economy of Delhi as per the guidelines and orders of the Central government. I hope that the cinema halls will follow the guidelines and SOPs of the central as well as the state government. It is extremely necessary to follow the social distancing and sanitization protocols in the cinema halls."



The meeting was attended by representatives from theatre companies like PVR, M2K, Movie Time, Cinemapolis, Inox, Unity, Pacific, etc. They assured the Chief Minister of full adherence to all the directions as per the guidelines and SOPs issued by the Government of India. They thanked the CM for allowing the cinema halls to open from October 15, as per the guidelines of the MHA and the central government.