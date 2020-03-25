Calm down folks: You cannot get coronavirus by eating chicken or meat

Coronavirus in India is spreading and so is fake news or myth around it. Well, technology could either be a blessing or a boon. And all thanks to the technology, bunch of people believe that eating meat is the cause of the virus. From cause of the virus to its cure, people seem to have figured it all.

How do people get this information you wonder? Well, fake news on WhatsApp around coronavirus has been spreading in the recent times. What's worse is that people are even believing it.

To bust the myth for all of you, Department of Animal Husbandry said that "As per the reports of World Organisation of Animal Health (OIE) the predominant route of transmission for #Covid19 is human to human."

It however said that "Ensure that any meat product to be consumed is cooked well before consumption!"