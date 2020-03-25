Calm down folks: You cannot get coronavirus by eating chicken or meat

Coronavirus in India is spreading and so is fake news or myth around it. Well, technology could either be a blessing or a boon. And all thanks to the technology, bunch of people believe that eating meat is the cause of the virus. From cause of the virus to its cure, people seem to have figured it all.
How do people get this information you wonder? Well, fake news on WhatsApp around coronavirus has been spreading in the recent times. What's worse is that people are even believing it.
To bust the myth for all of you, Department of Animal Husbandry said that "As per the reports of World Organisation of Animal Health (OIE) the predominant route of transmission for #Covid19 is human to human."
It however said that "Ensure that any meat product to be consumed is cooked well before consumption!"
Coronavirus is a repiratory disease and only spreads through droplets transmitted in air. And there is no connection whatsoever with consuming meat causing the virus.
As the virus spreads in India, the poultry industry began making losses and no one would now consume meat attributing it to the myth.
Well, the virus is quite dangerous and so is fake news. It is always a good idea to verify the news you are "consuming" and refrain from forwarding fake news to people.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday, said that at least 539 people tested positive so far.
Maharashtra has become the epicentre of coronavirus as the state reports 116 cases on Wednesday.
As per the data released by the ICMR at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, a total of 22,928 samples from 22,038 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2.
The country is under a three-week complete lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in order to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus.
