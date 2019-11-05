Cancel licences of guilty lawyers; courts should treat all equally: IPS association

New Delhi: Licences of guilty lawyers should be cancelled and the courts should treat all parties equally, the Central IPS Association said in a resolution on Tuesday.

The remarks come after unprecedented protests by Delhi police personnel on Tuesday outside the Police Headquarters for 11 hours against attacks on their colleagues at the Tis Hazari and the Saket courts.

The association, which is the umbrella organisation for all state Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, held an urgent general body meeting at the NIA headquarters here.

"All lawyers who were part of the violence should be identified and befitting legal action, including cancellation of their licences, should be initiated.

"The court should treat all parties equitably and grant justice," the resolution said.

Police personnel are entitled to the same human rights as anyone else in the country and these ought to be stoutly defended, it said. The Central IPS association (CIPSA) expresses its gratitude to the entire civil society for their support to our colleagues in uniform, the resolution said.

"We pledge to serve you better.We stand in solidarity with our brethren of Delhi Police, express our deep anguish and strongly condemn the attacks on police officers and staff on duty in various court complexes in Delhi," the association said in the resolution.