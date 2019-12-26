Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh slams CAA, Twitter brands him ‘Khalistani'

On Wednesday, Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh criticised the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India. While criticising CAA, Jagmeet Singh said that is was "wrong and should be denounced".

Jagmeet Singh tweeted saying, "The Indian government's new Citizenship Amendment Law purposely discriminates Muslims and other minority communities. It is wrong and should be denounced." He further added, "At a time of rising hate & polarization, governments should work to unite people, not divide them."