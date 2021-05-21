Canada extends ban on flights

The ban on incoming fli­ghts from India and Pakistan will continue till June 21 as part of a campaign to fight Covid-19, CBC said

Canada last month decided to ban all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the growing wave of Covid-19 cases in that region.

Amid the rise in cases in India and neighbouring country Pakistan, Canada on Friday announced to extended its ban on incoming passenger flights from the two countries by another 30 days. The ban on incoming flights from India and Pakistan will continue till June 21, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, said on Friday.

The CBC cited a formal Notice to Airmen issued by civil aviation authorities.