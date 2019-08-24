Can you recognise Arun Jaitley in this throwback picture from his Delhi University days?

Following the sad demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a Twitter user took to the social media site and posted a picture of a young Arun Jaitley, which was taken during his education in Delhi University.
Jaitley who had been receiving treatment in Delhi’s AIIMS hospital passed away today at the age of 66. The netizen posted the black and white picture as a mark of tribute to the departed leader.
The picture features four people and one of them is Jaitley. The person who posted the picture asked the netizens to spot him. Although, he did not kept the suspense longer and revealed who is Jaitley in the picture.
Jaitley is on the extreme right in the picture with a smiling face and somewhat silky hair.
Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.
Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.
(With PTI inputs)
