Can you celebrate New Year 2021? State-wise guidelines amid new COVID-19 strain scare

Here's the list of states and the restrictions they have imposed:

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has announced a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in major cities across the state from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure. A circular issued by the state government appealed people to "welcome the New Year in a simple way in their homes" and "avoid visiting seashores, gardens, roads even though there will be no day curfew on December 31".

It specifically said children below the age of 10 and people above 60 should not move out of their homes for New Year festivities in view of the pandemic. The circular asked people to maintain social distancing and wear face masks when stepping out.

No cultural or religious events should be organised during this period, and people visiting places of worship on the first day of 2021 must take care to avoid crowding, the government order said. There should be no bursting of firecrackers to avoid pollution, the circular further added.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the state government has banned New Year celebrations in clubs, resorts, restaurants, and even on beaches. These restrictions will remain in effect on December 31 and January 1. While no night curfew has been imposed in the state, the famous Marina Beach will remain shut for the public on New Year's Eve. Restaurants and pubs are allowed to remain open, but they will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines in terms of number of people allowed.