'Can you be ever loyal to a person or a cause?': Tajinder Bagga slams Subramanian Swamy after comments on Malviya

Twitter on Sunday was graced with an unlikely spat, as BJP leaders Tajinder Bagga took on Subramanian Swamy. It began with a post by the Rajya Sabha MP who had earlier accused the BJP IT Cell of "putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks" on him. Despite his comments the BJP, after an internal reshuffle on Saturday, Malviya's position remained unchanged.
And Swamy took to Twitter to claim that his earlier comments had been to test whether IT Cell chief Amit Malviya "financed fake ID tweets". "Now that Malaviya has been re appointed, I have this to say: My earlier tweet was to test whether Malviya financed fake ID tweets on his own or not. Now it is clear. PMO Haren Joshi was behind it. I have written to PM two weeks or so ago bringing this to his notice with documents," he wrote.
And these comments were enough to spark a series of outraged posts from fellow party leader Tajinder Bagga who wondered if the other politician could "ever loyal to a person or a cause".
"Is this true u met Women Journalist in Oct 2014 and told her I will start Exposing PM @narendramodi after 6 Months.u didn't get chance tht time to implement ur agenda u r doing it now.We knw ur History,u ditched Atal ji for Sonia,whn u ddnt get anything you become Virat Hindu (sic)," read a tweet.
"Dear @Swamy39 you said RSS is terrorist organisation for years but become Virat Hindu just after 1999 whn u didn’t get anything from Sonia Gandhi. Can you be ever loyal to a person or a cause, or is it too much to expect from you? (sic)" Bagga asked in a follow-up post.
Many on Twitter have also been baffled by Swamy's sudden seeming appreciation of Congress leaders and their work. "Sweeping Revamp to Local Connect: Priyanka 'Didi' is the Agent of Silent Change in Cong's UP Strategy" read the headline of a news article that was retweeted by Swamy.
And Bagga was quick to pounce upon this, sharing a screengrab that showed that the article had been reshared by the Rajya Sabha leader.
While Swamy has refrained from replying directly to Bagga thus far, the two BJP leaders have also taken the slightly passive aggressive route of retweeting those who comment on their original posts in each of their favour.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)