Can pregnant women and lactating mothers take COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what govt has to say

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has shared fresh recommendations regarding COVID-19 vaccination with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These recommendations have been based on the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence & experience.

Along with other recommendations, the government has said that COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all lactating women. And regarding vaccination of pregnant women, the matter is under discussion and further deliberation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), the release said.