Can final year exams in Maharashtra be postponed? Here's what we know

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra has emerged as one of the states worst affected by the virus, continuing to record several thousand cases on a daily basis. While the Maharashtra government had initially postponed exams, a recent Supreme Court of India verdict has mandated that the University Grants Commission's guideline for conducting the final year university examination before September 30 is correct, and states and universities cannot promote students without holding exams.

Following this, the Maharashtra government had formed a six-member committee to explore ways to conduct the tests by noon on September 30.

More recently, Governor BS Koshyari had given permission for students to appear for the exams online from their homes. Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant had said that Maharashtra would request the University Grants Commission to extend the deadline from September to October.