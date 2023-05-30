 Cambodian King Sihamoni gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan; check visuals inside
An opportunity to further deepen the civilisational relations between India and Cambodia," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
King Sihamoni with President Murmu and PM Modi | Twitter

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday accorded a ceremonial welcome to King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. King Sihamoni arrived in India on Monday on his maiden three-day state visit. He was welcomed by Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on his arrival.

"An opportunity to further deepen the civilisational relations between India and Cambodia," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted while informing about the Cambodian king's arrival on Monday.

What is King Sihamoni's itinerary?

King Sihamoni will be in India till May 31. He will meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his stay. Jaishankar, upon meeting King Sihamoni, said, "His visit, as our two countries celebrate 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, reaffirms the strong civilizational bond between us. Today that is expressed in cooperation in heritage conservation, demining, water conservation and socio-economic projects."

(With inputs from IANS)

