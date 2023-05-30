Cambodian King Sihamoni gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan; check visuals inside

King Sihamoni with President Murmu and PM Modi | Twitter

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday accorded a ceremonial welcome to King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. King Sihamoni arrived in India on Monday on his maiden three-day state visit. He was welcomed by Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on his arrival.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu introduces Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and other dignitaries to King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.



King Norodom Sihamoni is on his maiden three-day official visit (May 29–31) to India. pic.twitter.com/oHFTHjH3JD — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

"An opportunity to further deepen the civilisational relations between India and Cambodia," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted while informing about the Cambodian king's arrival on Monday.

#WATCH | King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni being accorded the ceremonial guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi



What is King Sihamoni's itinerary?

King Sihamoni will be in India till May 31. He will meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his stay. Jaishankar, upon meeting King Sihamoni, said, "His visit, as our two countries celebrate 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, reaffirms the strong civilizational bond between us. Today that is expressed in cooperation in heritage conservation, demining, water conservation and socio-economic projects."

(With inputs from IANS)