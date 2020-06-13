Call for US, India to join hands to put China in its place

New Delhi: Former US under secretary of state Nicholas Burns, who materialised the India-US civil nuclear deal, on Friday suggested India and the US join hands to face the growing power of authoritarian China and Russia and make China observe the rule of law.

Speaking to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through a video conference, he said the Indian and US governments should combine forces to promote human freedom, democracy and rule of law in the world. “We are not looking for a conflict with China, but we are waging in a way, a battle of ideas with China,” said Burns, currently professor of diplomacy at Harvard.

He was talking on Rahul’s invitation to understand how the COVID crisis is reshaping the world order. The Gandhi scion has been holding discussions with experts coming from varied disciplines and backgrounds since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India.

Prior to this, he has interacted with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, internationally renowned epidemiologist Johann Giesceke, public health expert Dr Ashish Jha and Indian industrialist Rajiv Bajaj. “I thi­nk a lot of people right now are saying China is going to surpass and it’s winning he battle against coronavirus. I actually don’t see that,” Burns said but suggested the crisis should be jointly tackled by the leadership of the US, India and China within the G20 framework.

Asked by Rahul why there is no global cooperation to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, Burns said: “It is a terrible disappointment to me. I’m sure it is to you. You know, this crisis was made for the G20. It was made for PM Modi and President Xi Jinping and US Presdient Trump to be working together, all of our countries for the common global good.”

He said the sort of cooperation expected from Trump, Jinping and Modi didn’t happen, largely because the American leader “doesn’t believe in international cooperation” and is “a unilateralist”, while Xi wanted to compete with Trump.

Meanwhile, BJP condemned Rahul Gandhi for spoiling the image of India in his remarks before former US under secretary of state Nicholas Burns and demanded an immediate apology from him to the nation.