Calicut Air India Plane Crash: Pics and videos of shocking incident

An Air India Express plane coming from Dubai overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening, an airline spokesperson said.
The aircraft from Dubai to Calicut crashed with 191 people on board.
The flight -- IX 1344 -- landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm.
The airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway.
The incident happened amid heavy rainfall, said Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a statement.
Now, fire tenders and ambulances have rushed to the spot.
DGCA has now ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter.
The flight is said to be under the Vande Bharat Mission that was repatriating stranded Indians in Dubai.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support."
Home Minister Amit Shah instructed NDRF to reach the site and assist with rescue operations.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)