Calicut Air India Express Plane Crash: Accident sparks safety concerns at Karippur Airport

Representatives of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Airport Authority of India are investigating the black boxes of the Air India Express aircraft that broke up due to the landing mishap at the Karippur airport, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told newspersons on Saturday.

Puri said it was premature to speculate on the reasons for the mishap, but pointed out that the weather conditions at the time of landing were bad.

He was responding to questions by media persons as to whether there were mechanical problems with the wheels of the aircraft.