Calcutta High Court stays proceedings of cases against Suvendu Adhikari

Photo Credit: ANI

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings of the criminal cases filed against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari at various police stations in the state.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha stayed proceedings in all the criminal cases against Adhikari.

Seeking quashing of the cases against him, Adhikari had moved the court. Opposing his prayer the lawyer representing the state had alleged that Adhikari was not cooperating with the investigations and despite serving him notices Adhikari failed to appear before them.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday also gave permission to Adhikari to hold public rallies in both Hazra in Kolkata and in Contai by maintaining protocols like maintaining sound decibels during the programme and also asked to clear the venue after the rally is over.

According to BJP sources, Adhikari is likely to hold a rally in Contai on December 12 and at Hazra.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on December 3 had addressed a rally at Contai said to be the citadel of Adhikari and without taking his name slammed him as ‘traitor’.