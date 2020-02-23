Calcutta HC notifies new paper rules

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court has introduced new rules for the use of A4 size white paper for filings, instead of green paper.

The gazette notification dated February 18, 2020, states that all pleadings contained in petitions, affidavits and applications or otherwise and all memoranda of appeal shall be printed on A4 white executive bond paper instead of green or embossed paper. “The computerized print shall be of font size 12 of Bookman Old Style or Courier New, with space of 1.5 in between lines,” the rule said.

The Rules are to take effect from February 18, 2020 itself i.e. from the date of the notification.