Calcutta HC asks DGCA to file affidavit over mid-air turbulence faced by Mamata Banerjee’s aircraft

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Monday asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to file an affidavit within a month over mid-air turbulence faced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s aircraft.

According to Calcutta High Court sources, the court had ordered DGCA to file a report of measures taken by them days after the Chief Minister’s flight was caught in mid-air turbulence while returning from Varanasi to Kolkata.

However, two days after the incident took place, Mamata claimed that she had survived due to the ‘efficiency’ of the pilot.

“Another aircraft all of a sudden came in front of my aircraft. If the situation had continued for another 10 seconds, there would have been a head-on collision. I survived due to the efficiency of the pilot,” Mamata was heard stating.

A case was filed with the police over the incident. The court will hear the case next on April 25.

It is pertinent to mention that the aircraft in which the Chief Minister was travelling is a double engine French company made where maximum of 19 people including two flight attendants can travel. This Dassault Falcon 2000, which is a 10.3-tonne lightweight plane has been taken on lease by the state government.

