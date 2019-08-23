Calangute panchayat warns people over drinking on beaches

Panaji: The village panchayat of Calangute, a popular beach hotspot in North Goa, has resolved to strictly implement the law banning drinking in public places and warned the offenders may land in jail. The village panchayat adopted a resolution on August 21 to strictly implement in their jurisdiction the Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) Act that bans drinking alcohol and cooking in public places in the state.

Calangute sarpanch Shawn Martins said people have been informed that no consumption of alcohol is allowed on beaches, streets or any other public places in the jurisdiction of the village panchayat. The panchayat has given notices in leading newspapers, informing members of the public about its decision to implement the Act.

Martins said under section 9A (2)of the Act, the offenders will have to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 (per individual) and Rs 10,000 for groups found violating the panchayat order.Refusal to pay fine will attract imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three months but which may extend up to three years, he said. In February this year, the Goa Assembly passed an amendment to the Act which aims to crack down on tourists drinking or cooking in public spaces in the state.