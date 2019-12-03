CAG raps Kejriwal for spending Rs 1,000 cr in 30 days

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has raised questions over the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi spending more than Rs 1,000 crore in a gap of 30 days. It said the spending money was against the financial rules.

The CAG has pulled up the government for dumping funds meant for several items into an account for the entire year and then spending suddenly while approaching the end of the financial year.

In the CAG report available with IANS, the Delhi government has been questioned for spending money overstepping the rules in 26 items, including health, education, city development and social welfare.