Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha cremated in Chikmagalur; family, friends bid tearful farewell to 'Coffee king'

Bengaluru: Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain founder VG Siddhartha was on Wednesday laid to rest from the same place where he began journey as a little boy who dared to dream big over an ordinary cup of coffee.

A coffee planter’s son, Siddhartha was cremated at sunset at his Chetanahali estate in his ancestral village of Mudegiri in Chikkamagaluru, prematurely ending a glorious life as an entrepreneur.

He was cremated as per Vokkaliga rites and the funeral pyre was lit by his sons Amratya and Ishaan in the presence of mother, grandfather SM Krishna, his wife and other family members.