Union Cabinet to take up withdrawal of three farm laws for approval on Wednesday

The Union Cabinet will take up the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws for approval during its next meeting on Wednesday, November 24, several media reports quoted government sources as saying.

After receiving the Cabinet's approval, the proposal to repeal the farm laws will be introduced in the Parliament during the upcoming session.

The Winter Session of the Parliament will commence from November 29.

Meanwhile, this comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to the people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

"There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers," he said.

Noting that it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, he said it was no occasion to blame anyone.

"I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi said.

"I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home, to your fields and family and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh," he said.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 06:19 PM IST