Cabinet approves Rs 8500 crore for NPR to list 'unusual residents of country'

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved funds to the tune of over Rs 8,500 crore for updating the National Population Register, officials have said. The NPR exercise is to commence from April next year. The NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country.

Updating of this data was done during 2015 by conducting door-to-door survey. The digitisation of the updated information has been completed. Now it has been decided to update the National Population Register along with the house-listing phase of Census 2021 from April to September 2020 in all the states/union territories, except Assam.