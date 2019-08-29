Cabinet approves amendments in National Medical Commission Bill

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019, which was passed by Parliament earlier this month.

"The original version of the Bill was approved by the Cabinet on July 17, 2019, and was passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on July 29, 2019, and August 1, 2019, respectively, with official amendments," an official statement about the cabinet decision said. The changes were made in the Clause 4 and Clause 37 of the NMC bill. The cabinet was apprised of the changes made to the bill that has been approved by parliament in July 2019.