CAB protest: No firearms, yet bullet injuries

The police action in the Jamia Millia Islamia vicinity has ignited a major controversy, with questions being raised about the possible use of firearms, reports NDTV.

Three persons have been admitted in hospitals -- two at the Safdarjung hospital and one at the Holy Family hospital -- with alleged bullet injuries.

At the first hospital, doctors said the patients had sustained bullet injuries. At another, the patient made the claim. The Delhi Police, however, have denied using any firearms.

At Safdarjung Hospital, the doctor treating on a Jamia student said, "He has a bullet injury on his chest. He has been treated and is doing fine. He is out of critical condition". He refused to elaborate further, saying it is a medico legal case.

The patient is an undergraduate, his parents said. At the Holy Family Hospital, the medical report of the patient said, "Sustained gunshot injury to left leg".

The patient, Mohammad Tamin, told the TV channel that the policemen had "clearly pointed and fired at me... there was absolutely no smoke, no tear gas as long as I was there".