CAA will be implemented by December: West Bengal BJP MLA Asim Sarkar

BJP MLA Asim Sarkar | Photo: Twitter/@Anirban70942854

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP MLA Asim Sarkar on Friday claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented by December.

Addressing the media, Sarkar who is also chairman of the BJP’s refugee cell said that after talking with senior leaders he has learnt that soon after Durga Puja the central government will sit on this issue and also added that by December it will be implemented.

“I have the hunch that CAA will be implemented by December. The central leaders will sit on this issue after Durga Puja. Implementation of CAA is needed to accommodate Hindu refugees in bordering districts,” said Sarkar.

Earlier, Sarkar had said that he would not continue with the BJP if CAA is not implemented by the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had several times assured that CAA will be implemented before 2024 elections.

Earlier this week, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had also met Shah and reminded him of implementation of CAA and said that the Union Home Minister had once again assured of implementing the same soon.

However, Assembly chief whip Manoj Tigga said that he has ‘no idea’ about Sarkar’s comment.

“If CAA is implemented it will be done by the Central government and everybody will come to know about it. I have no idea who said what about implantation of CAA,” said Tigga.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh slammed BJP saying that there is no need for implementing CAA as everyone is citizen and voters.