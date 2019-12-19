CAA protests: Internet, voice and messaging services suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Amid anti-CAA protests, internet, voice and messaging services by telecom service providers including Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio were suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR following instructions from the police.

As per the order, services were suspended for locations including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana.