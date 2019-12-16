CAA Protests: Delhi Police on alert, over 100 nabbed

Delhi Police personnel were on the streets of the national capital throughout Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning to prevent any untoward incident following the uproar in the Jamia Millia Islamia University and the consequent violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
On Sunday night, police raided some areas of South East Delhi to arrest the accused and suspects involved in the violence earlier in the day. More than 100 suspected miscreants have been detained during the overnight raids.
An officer of the South Eastern District Police said: "Maximum number of the detained suspects were locked in the Kalkaji police station. Few others were also kept in the Sunlight Colony police station. Further proceedings against the detained suspects will be made on Monday."
Delhi Police Commissioner's 'Reserve' Force has also been alerted. In case of emergency, 'CP Reserve' and paramilitary forces prove to be extremely useful.
On behalf of Delhi Police Headquarters, DCPs of all the remaining districts and Joint Police Commissioners of the enclaves and Special Commissioner of Law and Order have also been asked to be vigilant at all times.
Speaking to IANS on Monday, Acting DCP and Additional DCP Jitendra Meena of Rohini district said: "The force of the entire district has been alerted. The effort is to gather as much intelligence as possible. So that the situation does not deteriorate."
At around 5 a.m. Monday, the maximum presence of police force on the road was seen in the areas around Jamia, Okhla, Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, Kalkaji, Sunlight Colony and DAV College.
Some of these areas also witnessed incidents of arson and stone pelting on Sunday.
A highly placed source at the Delhi Police Headquarters told IANS on Monday: "The department cell in New Delhi district has also been put on alert mode. In case of emergency, additional police force and paramilitary force can be arranged first by this cell."
The intelligence agencies in Jamia area and around Jamia University have been asked to be vigilant. Efforts to nab those spreading rumours are also underway.
A senior police officer of the South-Eastern District Police Headquarters told IANS on Monday: "On Sunday, the situation was actually uncontrollable due to some rumours. During the police patrolling on Monday, the intelligence system will also be extremely alert."
