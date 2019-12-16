CAA Protests: Delhi Police on alert, over 100 nabbed

Delhi Police personnel were on the streets of the national capital throughout Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning to prevent any untoward incident following the uproar in the Jamia Millia Islamia University and the consequent violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

On Sunday night, police raided some areas of South East Delhi to arrest the accused and suspects involved in the violence earlier in the day. More than 100 suspected miscreants have been detained during the overnight raids.

An officer of the South Eastern District Police said: "Maximum number of the detained suspects were locked in the Kalkaji police station. Few others were also kept in the Sunlight Colony police station. Further proceedings against the detained suspects will be made on Monday."