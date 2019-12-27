CAA protest: Rallies continue in Assam

Guwahati: Anti- Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) activists, under the banner Tangla unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), took part in large numbers and vehemently criticised the Centre move on the CAA in the premises of Tangla Higher Secondary School at Tangla, almost 85 km-away from here on Thursday.

Students, teachers and people from all sections of the society took part in the rally, “Janatar Gorjan” was organised by the powerful AASU, Tangla and supported by various organisations and local population of the district.

Coming down heavily on the Centre move on the CAA, AASU president Dipanka Nath have urged the people of the state to stage democratic movement in days to come.

“Even if now the government doesn’t roll back the Act, our peaceful and democratic protest will grow stronger and louder. We may also decide civil disobedience as part of our protest,” Nath said.

Addressing the gathering, AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that the recent Jharkand polls is a political rejection of BJP and its communal agenda to divide the country for vote-bank politics.

“The people of Jharkand have responded to PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on this unconstitutional act that is aimed to divide the country on religious lines. The political rejection comes after social rejection pan India against CAA,” he said.

“BJP is trying to polarise the population in the name of Hindu and Muslims using CAA and they have shown a pro-Hindu face,” Gogoi said in his speech.

Leading citizens, singers, including Manas Robin, Bipin Chowdang also took part in the programme among many others. Bongaigaon unit of the AASU and other organisations also took part in a huge public rally to register protest against the CAA in Bongaigaon on Thursday.