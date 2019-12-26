Public assets, not public, PM Modi laments loss of material assets but not human lives

The Prime Minister also praised the Uttar Pradesh police for doing a "good job" in handling the law and order. This despite a raging controversy over the death of 14 protestors owing to gunshot wounds.

Initially, the UP police was adamant that they did not use lethal force to quell the agitation, but later admitted to the shooting after videos surfaced which seemed to reinforce the theory of police high-handedness.

The other day, at Ram Lila Maidan in the national Capital, PM Modi was, in a similar fashion, rather effusive while congratulating the Delhi Police for its handling of the anti-CAA protests.

Couching his veiled warning to the youth in homilies, PM Modi asked them to always remember their rights and obligations.

‘‘While good and accessible education is our right, we also have an obligation to respect our teachers and safeguard the security of our educational institutions," PM Modi said.

Condemning the violence over the citizenship law, PM Modi also said the problem over the legislation was one of "legacy issues," asserting that "we will challenge the challengers."

The prime minister did not elaborate but the assertion came even as over two dozen people in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district were sent notices by the administration, seeking damages for the violence last week during protests against the citizenship law.

It is understood that nearly 28 people have received such notices asking them to cough up Rs 14.86 lakh for the damage caused to public property.

The crackdown comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's promise of exacting revenge - "We will take badla (revenge) on them," he had said.

The Prime Minister also praised CM Yogi Adityanath for development works he has undertaken in the state, even though his detractors feel he has flunked his first major law and order test.

"Good governance is possible only when one takes an inclusive view. And, I am glad that Yogi Adityanath is following this dictum," Modi said, without elaborating.