CAA protest: Madras University students on protest for third consecutive day

Chennai: A section of students of the Madras University here continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act.

Defiant students said they will continue their agitation.Meanwhile, police personnel continued to be deployed on the campus. Police personnel, who had entered the campus on Tuesday, said they had done so for the "safety of the students."

Two students, who were picked up by the police were sent back late last night, one of the coordinators and a PG political science student, K Ragu Prasath told PTI.