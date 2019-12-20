CAA protest: Lucknow bears the brunt

While cops resorted to caning and burst tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, some among the latter went on the rampage, pelting stones, setting a police outpost, 20 police bikes, 10 cars, 3 buses and 4 media OB vans on fire.

Some cops, journalists and protesters were injured in the ensuing chaos in the Lucknow’s core Hazratganj and the old city areas. Clashes were also reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj, Teele Wali Masjid and Chhota Imambara.

All this happened even as section 144 was in force since late Wednesday night and despite heavy police deployment.

In a knee-jerk response, leaders were put under house arrest, colleges and universities were shut and director general of police issued “warnings” to parents threatening them with “stern action” if their children participated in protests.

Despite restrictions, people started gathering at the protest venues around 1 pm and their demonstrations were initially peaceful. However, clashes broke out by around 2 pm.

Such was the situation that by 3 pm police officers started announcing through the public address system in old city areas urging people to remain calm, or else curfew will be imposed. Director General of Police OP Singh himself took rounds to review the situation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held an impromptu meeting and directed cops to take “stern action” against the rioters; he further warned that their assets will be seized to recover the losses.

In Varanasi, the police resorted to caning which resulted in violent clashes in several parts of the city. In Sambhal district, roadways buses and private vehicles were set ablaze. A bigger concern now is Friday when there is a huge gathering at all mosques.

‘‘We are meeting all clerics, so that they desist from giving any call from the mosques,” a senior official said. The government has already shut all schools and colleges up to class 12 till Friday, citing “cold wave” as the reason.

Lucknow University had announced late Wednesday suspension of classes till Friday due to “exams”. However, on Thursday, it said that all exams slated for Friday have been cancelled.