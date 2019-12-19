CAA protest: Gates of seven Delhi metro stations closed

New Delhi: Entry and exit gates of seven metro stations were closed on Thursday due to a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
"Entry & exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the DMRC tweeted.
Gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Munirka were also closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations, it said.
