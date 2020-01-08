CAA protest: FIR against BJP Ratlam-Jhabua MP Guman Singh Damor, 61 others for violating Sec 144

Jhabua: An FIR has been registered against 61 BJP leaders, including Ratlam - Jhabua MP Guman Singh Damor for taking out a rally in support of the Citizenship law despite prohibitory orders imposed in the town, police said on Wednesday.

Section 144, which restricts the movement of more than four persons, was imposed in Jhabua in the wake of violent incidents that took place during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally. BJP leaders by taking out the rally violated the administrative order.