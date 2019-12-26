CAA protest: Ex gratia for firing victims put on hold

Mangaluru: After the police released videos and photos of miscreants and communal elements destroying public property and instigating mob violence against the citizenship law on December 19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday annulled his earlier announcement that the relatives of those killed in police firing last week would be paid a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each.

Speaking to reporters, he categorically said the decision on compensation would be decided only after investigation into the violent incidents prove that the two people who were killed in police firing were truly innocent.

The family of the deceased and eye witnesses have claimed that the two were uninvolved in the agitation and were mere bystanders; yet, the police has named them as accused in FIR.

Yediyurappa had on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each to the kin of the two victims of police firing. He had also announced a CID as well as a magisterial inquiry into the violence.