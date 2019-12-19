CAA protest: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit detained

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit was on Thursday detained at Mandi House during an anti-CAA protest. The area is seeing heavy security deployment.
Section 144 has been imposed in the area and metro station has been closed. "I went to the Red Fort protest. They didn't allow me to sit there.
Then I heard the protest is happening at Mandi House. When I came here they detained me. I will continue to protest. If they stop me today, I will come tomorrow," Dikshit added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)