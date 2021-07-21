CAA, NRC won’t harm Muslims: RSS chief

Guwahati

Asserting CAA and NRC are issues that have nothing to do with Hindu-Muslim divide, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed on Wednesday a communal narrative were being peddled to gain political mileage.

Bhagwat, who is in Assam on a 2-day visit, emphasised no Muslim will be harmed due to laws. “After Independence, the first prime minister of the country had said minorities will be taken care of, and that has been done so far. We will continue to do so. No Muslim will face any harm due to CAA,” he said after launching a book here, titled ‘Citizenship debate over NRC and CAA-Assam and the Politics of History’.

The citizenship law is will provide protection to persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries, the RSS chief underlined.

"We reach out to the majority communities, too, in these countries during a calamity.... So if there are so­me who wish to come to our country due to threats and fear, we will definitely have to help them out," he said.

Bhagwat claimed India was divided by a group of leaders without seeking the consent of freedom fighters and common people, and many found their "dreams shattered as they ended up in Pakistan".

Himanta calls for secularism in context of Indian civilisation, accuses media of bias

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted the concept of secularism needs to be defined in the context of `Indian civilisation' and accused the media of being partial towards Left-liberals.

Attacking Leftist intellectuals, liberals and the media, Sarma claimed the country’s intellectual society is still dominated by the left-liberals with the media giving them more space while ignoring alternate voices.

“An intellectual terrorism has been unleashed and the Left in the country are more leftists than Karl Marx. There is no democracy in media... they have no space for Indian civilisation but there is space for Karl Marx and Lenin", he claimed.